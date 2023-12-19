WWE Registers “WWE Speed” As A Trademark

WWE has applied for yet another trademark, this time for a new show that appears to be on the way.

On December 17, the company applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “WWE Speed” for entertainment services. The term is defined as follows:

“Mark For: WWE SPEED™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WWE taped a few five-minute matches last week before SmackDown under the “WWE Speed” banner. Bronson Reed defeated Nathan Frazier of NXT, while Cedric Alexander defeated Axiom.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick provided commentary. For each match, there was a “WWE Speed” graphic and a countdown timer. Wrestlers from all brands competed, which was also displayed on the LED boards surrounding the ring.

The plan is to shop the show around to networks, though it could end up being a digital show, similar to what WWE did on Facebook years ago with “Mixed Match Challenge.”