WWE Release Updates: John Laurinaitis Sends Text Message, Non-Compete News

WWE released Lana, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett & Murphy on Wednesday. John Laurinaitis, who runs WWE Talent Relations, reportedly sent a text message to the rest of the roster to inform them of the departures, saying budget cuts were the reason behind the releases. The full message is as follows, courtesy of PWInsider-

“Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. – John Laurinaitis”

The WWE talents released on Wednesday are all reportedly under standard non-compete clauses. Fans have speculated on the wrestlers possibly showing up to Impact Slammiversary on 7/17 or AEW All Out on 9/5. PWInsider reports that the talents released this week are under WWE non-compete clauses that would prevent that from happening. The report says the word going around is that most of the non-competes will expire around 9/6-9/10. However, standard WWE non-competes for the main roster are for 90 days, and 90 days from 6/2 would be Tuesday 8/31, which would make them eligible for All Out.

