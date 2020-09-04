WWE Releases Akam & Rezar

WWE has released The Authors of Pain. They announced the following today on the departures of Akam & Rezar:

AOP has been off WWE TV since Rezar suffered a bicep injury back in March. It was recently reported that WWE planned to bring them back between late September and the end of the year.

Akam first signed with WWE in October 2014. Rezar signed in the fall of 2015.

