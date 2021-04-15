(Updated) WWE Releases Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Mickie James And More Superstars

WWE has announced a new round of spring cleaning releases today.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021.

