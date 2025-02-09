WWE Releases Elektra Lopez

An eleventh WWE release has come to light.

On Sunday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was first to report the news that Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma has been released from WWE.

Lopez was included in the previously reported ten WWE releases from this past Friday evening and Saturday morning.

For those who missed it, the following ten additional WWE Superstars were also cut by WWE this week:

* Luke Gallows

* Karl Anderson

* Akam of AOP

* Rezar of AOP

* Paul Ellering

* Cedric Alexander

* Sonya Deville

* Blair Davenport

* Isla Dawn

* Giovanni Vinci