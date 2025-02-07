WWE Releases Exclusive Royal Rumble Behind-The-Scenes Footage

WWE has released never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the 2025 Royal Rumble, giving fans an exclusive look at key moments and backstage interactions from the event.

The Royal Rumble kicked off with Charlotte Flair winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match, securing her spot at WrestleMania 41 for a World Title opportunity. In the main event, Jey Uso last eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket to WrestleMania, while Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a brutal ladder match.

The newly released footage captures candid moments featuring several top stars and returning legends, including Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, AJ Styles, John Cena, and more. With exclusive backstage interactions and unseen angles from the event, the footage offers fans a deeper look into one of WWE’s most exciting nights of the year.