WWE Releases Footage of a Logan Paul Promo Before He Attacked Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory defended his WWE United States Title against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford in an Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday night at the themed PLE. Theory went over to retain his title thanks to outside interference by Logan Paul, who cost Rollins the bout when he hit a stomp.

Prior to the match, the popular YouTuber spoke with WWE.com and stated the following, “Seth Rollins, you pissed me off, dog. I had to book a flight to snowy ass Montreal, Canada just so I could whoop your ass! I see you talking sh*t on social media. You’ve got big words when I’m not in front of you, but let’s see what happens tonight. I don’t think you’re gonna like it.”

You can check out WWE’s video below: