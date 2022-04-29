WWE Releases More NXT Wrestlers Today

Several additional WWE NXT releases have been confirmed this afternoon.

As noted earlier, Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai are no longer with the company. Now Fightful reports that Dexter Lumis, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin have also been released.

Lumis signed with WWE in February 2019, and was recently involved in the ongoing storyline with Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. He last wrestled on the April 19 NXT show, teaming with Hudson for a loss to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Harland was signed in February 2021 and came into the company with a strong buzz as he was endorsed by Paul Heyman, among others, and was compared to a young Brock Lesnar. He has not wrestled since defeating Draco on the March 1 NXT show, but he’d been involved in the current feud between Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. There had been speculation on Harland’s status after out of nowhere he stopped appearing in the vignettes to build to Gacy vs. Breakker at NXT Spring Breakin’ next week.

Draco last wrestled on the April 12 NXT show, losing to Xyon Quinn. He was known as Chase Crews or Blake Cortez in the ROW promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and was signed coming out of the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts.

Pirotta last wrestled on the March 15 NXT show, losing to her former tag team partner Indi Hartwell. Pirotta was still involved in the ongoing storyline with Hartwell, Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis. After working indies in Australia, Pirotta was signed by WWE as a part of the April 2021 WWE Performance Center Class of international recruits.

Divine is the sister of WWE SmackDown Superstar Mace. A native of Massachusetts, she previously played college basketball for the University of Central Florida and Penn State. She was also signed coming out of the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts.

Kanya is an Indian MMA fighter, also known as Sanjana George. She was signed in the same April 2021 class that featured Pirotta.

Malani, formerly known as Kellie Morga, was signed in November 2021 after a career on the indies.

Baldwin, formerly known as Chloe Christmas, was signed to work as a referee in 2021 after originally working a tryout in March 2020. She made headlines back in November after WWE assigned her the “Paige” name, but changed it to the Blair Baldwin name due to the former WWE Divas Champion Paige already having that name.

There’s no word on if there will be more WWE departures today, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.