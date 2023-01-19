WWE Releases New Merchandise for The Rock Amid Rumours of a Return

No one in the WWE will confirm if The Rock will be back for WrestleMania season, but some new merchandise on WWE.com will only fuel the rumours that The Great One will be making a comeback very soon.

WWEShop.com has new hoodies featuring The Rock’s Brahma Bull logo. Because the company doesn’t regularly release Rock merchandise these days, one has to wonder if they’re gearing up for his return in the next week or two.

WWE announced this week that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will be honoured at the Raw XXX show in Philadelphia, with the elders in attendance. For what it’s worth, the merch drop could be nothing more than the company cashing in on the nostalgia surrounding the Raw XXX show. Check out the new Rock hoodie down below.

When asked about The Rock’s return for WrestleMania during an interview on Bill Simmons’ podcast, Nick Khan said he couldn’t confirm or deny the rumours.

WWE has also released new merchandise for Cody Rhodes. Both items can be seen below: