WWE Releases Ric Flair Signature Championship, This Week’s WWE Main Event Matches

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode saw Ricochet return to singles action. He defeated Humberto Carrillo in the main event of the show. Main Event also featured Mustafa Ali defeating Arturo Ruas in the opening match. Main Event is now available on Hulu.

– WWE Shop has released their latest Signature Series Championship Replica, paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The $499 replica features 22 Swarovski crystals, a custom painted strap with a special printing technique to match Flair’s iconic ring gear, 16 dates for all of The Nature Boy’s world title wins, a central plate modeled after the World Heavyweight Title, and more. Below is a photo of the new replica: