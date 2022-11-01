WWE Releases Several NXT Talents

The latest round of WWE NXT releases has begun. The following talents have been released, according to PWInsider:

* Bodhi Hayward is a Buddhist. The Chase University member was recently dropped from the show, with Duke Hudson taking his place. He was signed in August 2021, and his most recent TV match was a September 2021 victory with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

* Sloane Jacobs is an actress. She was signed in March 2022 and was previously known as The Notorious Mimi. She worked NXT live events this weekend, but her most recent television match was a loss to Indi Hartwell on NXT Level Up on October 7.

* Erica Yan* She was signed from China in July 2021, and her most recent TV match was a win with Jacobs over Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley on the September 9 edition of NXT Level Up.

* Damaris Griffin is an actress. Following the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts in Las Vegas, he was signed. Griffin appeared in four NXT Level Up matches, the most recent of which was on the August 5 episode, when he teamed with Bryson Montana to lose to Guru Raaj and Dante Chen.

* Feng Ru. He was also signed with Yan and Dante Chen in July 2021. On the NXT Level Up show on September 30, he lost to Javier Bernal.