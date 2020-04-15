WWE Releases Several Wrestlers

WWE has released the following talents:

Below is the full announcement:

Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins and other Superstars released

WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.