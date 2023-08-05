WWE Releases SummerSlam 2023 Cold Open Video Package With Kid Rock

It’s almost time for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

With that in mind, WWE is getting fans ready for the show with the release of the official cold open video package for the show.

Check out Celebrity Wing WWE Hall of Fame legend Kid Rock in the official cold open for WWE SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. on Saturday, August 27 via the video embedded below.

