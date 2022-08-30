WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury

Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster.

According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE.

After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to be a part of the NXT UK brand, Webster was later promoted to an NXT deal in 2019 that lasted for three years. He worked on a brief extension during the summer after that contract came to an end before re-signing with the company earlier this year. During this time, he had turned down two different contracts that would have resulted in pay raises.

Since October of last year, Webster has not worked a single match due to an injury that forced him out of action. It was speculated that Webster signed the new contract in order to ensure that he would be “taken care of during the injury process, but that doesn’t seem to completely be the case.”

According to Fightful, Webster was not cleared for release by his physician, despite the fact that the surgeon had given him the all-clear not long before his release. It was said that he was not even close to being able to make a comeback to the ring.

In the past, WWE refrained from releasing any of their injured talents.