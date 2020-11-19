WWE Releases Undertaker 30th Anniversary Merchandise

– WWE continues to celebrate The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary and prepare for his “Final Farewell” at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. As seen below, a new limited edition collector’s box has been released to honor The Deadman. The $66.50 box includes an exclusive t-shirt, a 24×36 “Evolution of The Deadman” poster, vinyl figures of Taker and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, a Ministry of Darkness enamel pin, and a cosplay set with a replica tie, gloves, and mask. There are only 1,500 boxes being sold.

WWE has partnered with Bartlett Studio to release a new poster on Taker, which is the fourth entry in the Icons Of The Ring series. The 24×36 poster, designed by illustrator Jonathan Bartlett, is currently priced at $39.99 on the WWE Shop website. Each full-color poster is printed on heavyweight coated matte premium presentation bond paper. You can see the poster below.

WWE Shop is also selling other pins, posters and t-shirts for Taker's 30th anniversary celebration.

