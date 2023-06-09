WWE Releases Video Package In Honor Of The Iron Sheik (Video)

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a special tribute for The Iron Sheik has been released.

On Friday evening, WWE released a touching video tribute in honor of the late, great WWE Hall of Fame legend, who as noted, passed away earlier this week at age 81.

The video features comments from the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Hulk Hogan and many others, and will likely air as a tribute during tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX.

Check out the WWE video package in honor of The Iron Sheik via the YouTube player embedded below.