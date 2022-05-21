WWE Remove Sasha Banks and Naomi From “Then, Now, Forever” Signature Intro

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has been distancing itself from Sasha Banks and Naomi. The company has pulled the official Facebook pages for Sasha and Naomi. Sasha’s official page had almost 3 million followers and Naomi’s page had over 1.8 million followers.

Banks and Naomi have also been removed from WWE’s “Then, Now, Forever” signature intro. Sasha Banks has been replaced by Cody Rhodes, while Naomi has been replaced by Ronda Rousey.