WWE Removes Fight Pit From New Year’s Evil Match Listing

The WWE website has removed the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit from tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil card. There is no word on when the match will take place.

Here is the current listing for tonight’s show, which will be hosted by Dexter Lumis-

–NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (commercial free)

–NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

–Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Xia Li and Boa make their returns

–Opening Match: Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest (commercial free)