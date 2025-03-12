WWE Removes Seth Rollins’ “Freakin” Moniker From Its Roster Page

WWE has removed the word “Freakin” from Seth Rollins’ name on the company’s roster page. There is no word yet on why the word “Freakin” was removed, but that is Rollins’ moniker that he has been using for quite some time.

Rollins, who started to be referred to as Seth “Freakin’” Rollins back in 2021 under Vince McMahon, still has his moniker included in his bio.