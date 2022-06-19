WWE Renames Talking Smack

WWE debuted the first episode of The SmackDown Lowdown on Saturday, which is simply Talking Smack with a new name.

The show follows the same format, with two panelists recapping the previous night’s broadcast of SmackDown while three Superstars are interviewed backstage.

Raquel Rodriguez, Madcap Moss, and Drew McIntyre were among the guests on this week’s episode.

WWE recently submitted a trademark application for The SmackDown Lowdown. Renee Young, Daniel Bryan, Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman, and others have presented Talk Smack since its premier in 2016.