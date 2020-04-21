WWE Rep Comments On Anonymous Employee Reports

As noted earlier via Orlando reporter Jon Alba, an anonymous WWE employee named “John” (likely for John Doe) submitted public comments at today’s Board of County Commissioners meeting in Orange County, Florida, to speak out against the ongoing WWE TV tapings from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The report noted that a WWE employee named “John” submitted public comment that said they’re being “forced to work” the WWE TV tapings, despite the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. “John” reportedly said he’s unable to speak out and feels he will be fired from WWE if he approaches his higher-ups. “John” added that despite sanitary precautions at the Performance Center, employees are unable to maintain social distancing at the WWE TV tapings, and they have to touch others. They’ve requested the government shut down the WWE tapings so everyone can follow social distancing rules without fear of losing their jobs.

WWE issued a statement on the report of the anonymous complaint and said the accusations are not true. The full statement sent to PWInsider reads like this:

“These accusations aren’t true. Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request.”

It was also reported today, via a source talking to @Wrestlevotes, that WWE has not forced anyone to work during the pandemic. It’s been reported for weeks now, by multiple sources, that both WWE and AEW officials have informed employees that they did not have to work during the COVID-19 pandemic if they didn’t feel comfortable doing so, and that their decisions would not be held against them in the future.