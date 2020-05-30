WWE Reportedly Bans Move From Being Used

WWE “has opted to remove powerbombs into the turnbuckles aka bucklebombs from the list of authorized moves used by talents during in-ring performances,” Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting.

Sting’s career was ultimately ended from the move at the 2015 Night of Champions PPV. More recently, Nia Jax slammed Kairi Sane into the turnbuckles on RAW which led to fans becoming concerned about Sane’s well-being.