WWE Reportedly Commits To Hosting WrestleMania 43 In Tennessee

WWE is reportedly bringing WrestleMania to Tennessee for the first time.

Burke Nihill, President and CEO of the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League, made an appearance on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Tennessee earlier today and revealed that WWE has committed to bringing WrestleMania 43 to Nashville in 2027.

Nihill made the comments while speaking about the new Tennessee Titans stadium. The enclosed stadium would be 1.7 million square feet in size, with a capacity of approximately 60,000 people, and would be built along the East Bank of the Cumberland River. The official Titans website mentions WrestleMania when listing potential events for the stadium.

“The new stadium would host Titans games, TSU football games and community activities, and also attract the world’s largest and most prestigious events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and Wrestlemanias. It would be enclosed, encompassing 1.7M square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000,” the website reads.

The stadium is scheduled to open in 2026.

WrestleMania 40 will take place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024. The United States Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a finalist to host WrestleMania 41 in 2025.