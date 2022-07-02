WWE Reportedly Confident That Tonight’s Money in the Bank Will Deliver

WWE will present one of their “big 5” pay-per-views tonight, the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Injuries and the move to the smaller MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV, rather than Allegiant Stadium, have brought down some of the expected buzz for tonight’s event.

WrestleVotes suggested that Cody Rhodes was scheduled to win the Money In The Bank briefcase before his injury and when the show was still scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium.

WWE is reportedly still confident that they will deliver a great show for fans tonight.

WrestleVotes tweeted the following:

“Spoke to a source in Vegas just now about tonight’s MITB. Their words to me were “this show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium”… however, they are confident it will deliver.”

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

