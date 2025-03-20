WWE Reportedly Considering Kamala For 2025 Hall Of Fame Induction

This year, Kamala may finally receive a long-overdue induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Kamala, real name James Harris, was one of the most memorable and unique characters in wrestling history. With his fearsome “wild savage” persona, complete with distinctive face and body paint, a loincloth, and a spear, he captivated audiences throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Often portrayed as an uncontrollable force managed by handlers, Kamala had multiple stints in WWE, where he engaged in legendary feuds with the likes of Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has internally discussed inducting Kamala into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. If selected, he will join an already impressive class that includes Triple H and Lex Luger.

The report stated, “According to sources, another name being discussed internally for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is ‘The Ugandan Giant’ Kamala. Kamala, who had a successful career throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, is expected to join Triple H, Lex Luger, and others in this year’s class.”

With his impact on the wrestling world undeniable, Kamala’s induction would serve as a fitting tribute to a character and performer who left an unforgettable mark on WWE history.