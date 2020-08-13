WWE Reportedly Considering The Use Of Virtual Fans

WWE is expected to announce the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the SummerSlam location soon, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. As noted earlier, via Jon Alba, WWE has been looking at running the Amway Center for SummerSlam and other future events.

It was noted by Meltzer that multiple sources have confirmed that the Amway Center is currently on the schedule, which includes all talent booked to travel into Orlando. It’s believed that WWE will announce the location as soon as everything is finalized. It’s also being reported by multiple sources that fans will not be allowed at the venue for SummerSlam. There will not be tickets sold for the event and any audience members will be contracted WWE talents, according to F4Wonline.com.

Furthermore, PWInsider has also reported that the Amway Center will host SummerSlam and that WWE is looking at the venue for future tapings. It was also reported by PWInsider that WWE is considering the use of virtual fans at a possibility for future broadcasts, including SummerSlam. FOX has been using virtual fans for MLB broadcasts during the COVID-19 pandemic.