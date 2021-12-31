WWE Reportedly Declines Ideas For Day 1 PPV Look & Feel

WWE reportedly considered several presentation ideas for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, but all were declined. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

In coordination w/ the Day 1 theme, multiple presentation ideas were discussed regarding the look & feel of tomorrow’s PPV. Everything from different rope colors, mat colors, camera angles etc and from what I’m told ALL were declined. Sheesh. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 31, 2021

On a related note, there’s still no official word on what rap group Migos will be doing at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song for the big event.

WWE announced a few weeks back that Offset, Quavo and Takeoff will be making a special appearance at Day 1. They have not confirmed that their theme song will be performed live, and they have used interesting verbiage to promote the appearance. While WWE has not confirmed a live performance as of this writing, the State Farm Arena made a tweet earlier this week and said the group will put on a special performance. As seen in the tweets below, WWE previously asked fans what they want to see the rappers do at Day 1, and then they just asked fans to tag their favorite Superstars for a collaboration with the group.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on the WWE Day 1 PPV.