WWE Reportedly Discussing WrestleMania Date Change

WWE has had talks about changing the WrestleMania 37 date, according to WrestleVotes. The goal is to have fans at WrestleMania and the idea is that moving the event date will help them have fans. The current announced date is 3/28 but they have discussed 4/11 and 4/18 as potential new dates.

We will keep you updated when new information becomes available. WWE is expected to announce Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as the new host of WrestleMania. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is still the announced location.