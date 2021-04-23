WWE Reportedly Doing Mansoor Winning Streak For Saudi Partners

Mansoor’s WWE winning streak is reportedly being done to keep WWE’s partners in Saudi Arabia happy. Mansoor has won 49 matches in a row as of this week, including singles and multi-man matches. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the streak is being kept up to appease WWE’s benefactors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It is interesting that WWE never acknowledges the streak on their main TV shows, and haven’t put it on RAW or SmackDown with the idea of trying to push Mansoor as a legitimate international star.

The winning streak went to 49 wins with this week’s Main Event win over Akira Tozawa.

The last match Mansoor competed in without a win was a Battle Royal at the August 24, 2019 NXT live event in Tampa, which was won by current RAW Tag Team Champions Omos. The night before in Sanford he lost to T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) at a live event, and the week before that he suffered his last TV loss to Damian Priest on NXT.