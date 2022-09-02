WWE Reportedly Gone ‘Cold’ on Gable Steveson Due to Poor Training Progress

WWE has a lot riding on Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, but his training is not going nearly as well as WWE had hoped it would.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, after WWE had planned to fast-track Steveson’s push to the main roster, the company is no longer discussing the possibility of Steveson making his debut.

Meltzer said, “everything is cold on Gable Steveson,” and pointed out how his brother, NXT star Damon Kemp, has been getting rave reviews for his work in the promotion.

Meltzer also noted WWE “wanted to debut him some time ago, but it hasn’t happened because reviews on his training progress haven’t been good. They were going to fast track him after he finished his last season in March, but he hasn’t even been around or talked about.”

Stevenson is currently a member of the Raw roster after being chosen in the WWE Draft from the previous year.