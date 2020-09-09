WWE Reportedly Has City In Mind For The Royal Rumble

It was reported today by @WrestleBotes that WWE has a city in mind for the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV, and they are looking to resume regular live events with fans before then. However, officials are keeping an eye on what the NBA and the NHL do for their next seasons, regarding fans and capacity levels at venues.

