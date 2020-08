A backstage WWE source claimed they got a look at a depth chart that WWE officials have, according to a report by Fightful Select.

This chart supposedly listed WWE’s babyface and heel talent. The chart also lists who WWE considers the top three babyfaces on the SmackDown brand.

Braun Strowman is the top babyface and Jeff Hardy as the #2 babyface, with Matt Riddle listed at #3.