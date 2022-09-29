WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans for Finn Balor

According to reports, WWE has big plans for Finn Balor.

According to WrestleVotes, there are major plans in the works for Balor in the future. Balor is likely to play a significant part in WWE soon.

I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2022

There is no news on what is planned, although Balor is thought to be a big favorite among incoming regime leaders.

Balor is currently in charge of The Judgment Day, alongside Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. He has recently been working a program with AJ Styles, offering AJ a position in the group, but AJ has denied the offer.

Balor will continue The Judgment Day’s feud with WWE Hall of Famer Edge in an “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules on October 8 in Philadelphia.

Balor joined WWE in May 2014 and has had successful runs on both the NXT and main rosters. He was the first WWE Universal Champion, however he vacated the championship the next day due to an injury. Balor has also won the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice, the WWE United States Championship once, and the NXT Championship twice.