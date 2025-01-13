WWE Reportedly Has No Plans For Backlash Event In Mexico

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny stated that WWE was planning to host a Backlash premium live event in Mexico. However, he did not provide specifics regarding the timing or exact location of the rumored event.

According to PWInsider.com, sources within WWE have shot down Bunny’s claim. Multiple people within the company have reportedly stated that there are currently no plans for Backlash to take place in Mexico.

While Bunny’s comments sparked excitement among fans, it appears that WWE’s plans for future Backlash events may not include Mexico, at least for now.

Here is the confirmed event schedule for 2025 thus far:

Saturday, January 25, 2025: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, Texas at the Frost Bank Center

Saturday, February 1, 2025: WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, February 15, 2025: Vengeance Day at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C

Saturday, March 1, 2025: WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto at the Rogers Centre

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE SummerSlam from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey