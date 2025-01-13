WWE Reportedly Heading To Mexico For Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event

WWE appears set to continue hosting its Backlash premium live event in international markets, with reports pointing to Mexico as the next destination for 2025.

The trend began in 2023, when Backlash was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, followed by the 2024 edition in France, which featured Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny—who faced Damian Priest in a Street Fight at the Puerto Rico event—spoke about WWE’s evolving approach to Backlash and revealed plans for the upcoming event in Mexico:

“What can I tell you? It was nice. We were there until we could bring WWE to Puerto Rico. And man, I actually feel like it was good for them and for everyone, because I saw that last year Backlash was in France, now it’s going to Mexico. They saw that it worked.”

WWE has yet to officially announce the date and location for this year’s Backlash, but the shift toward showcasing the event in global markets demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its international reach.