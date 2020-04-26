WWE Reportedly High On Young Second-Generation Wrestler

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, there are people within WWE that have seen Cal Bloom’s training at the Performance Center and feel he has the potential to become a major star in the company. Bloom, the son of former WWE star Wayne Bloom aka Beau Beverly, lost a squash match to Sheamus on a recent Smackdown but Vince McMahon was apparently impressed with what he saw. A source noted the following to Davis:

“Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge. He is rough around the edges but he has something and Vince thinks he can be a big deal but it will take some time.”

Bloom, who is 26 years old and 6 foot 5 inches tall, signed to a WWE developmental contract in March of 2019.

A WWE article announcing his signing noted the following about his background:

The younger Bloom played tight end at the University of Central Florida, making four Bowl Game appearances (including UCF’s Fiesta Bowl win against Baylor University). He also received the team’s Iron Knight Award for strongest player after bench-pressing 500 pounds, a record for UCF tight ends.