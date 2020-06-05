WWE Reportedly Holding Training Sessions For Developmental Talent Online

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE will be conducting a special training course for new developmental talent.

These courses are being conducted online, according to WrestlingInc. WWE Performance Center recruits are now said to be taking part in video class training courses with their courses.

The training involves viewing old matches and critiquing them.

The online training courses do not involve all the recruits at once, and they are instead broken up throughout the day to allow multiple developmental talents to work with various trainers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR