WWE Reportedly Holds “Morale Boosting Meeting” Today With Staff

Nick Khan held another “all hands on deck” meeting with WWE employees today.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE CEO led a “morale boosting meeting” today with WWE staff, where praise was given to many of the company’s employees.

Apparently the staff were complimented on how great things are going, as well as how much the company appreciates everyone’s contributions to the overall success of WWE.

It’s worth noting that there was no indication, warning or even comments made during the meeting regarding potential budget cuts, which are expected to be made once the Endeavor acquisition fully goes through later this year.

There were no “big announcements” during the meeting.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates regarding WWE’s behind-the-scenes meetings continues to surface.