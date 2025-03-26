WWE Reportedly Interested In Alexander Hammerstone And Kevin Knight

WWE is reportedly keeping close tabs on two rising free agents: Alexander Hammerstone and Kevin Knight. Both names have generated buzz in recent weeks as their respective contracts and wrestling futures have become hot topics of discussion.

During a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes confirmed that WWE has interest in both Hammerstone and Knight, though it’s unclear if the company plans to bring them in together or separately:

“Interested in both. Don’t know if they’re coming. Don’t know if they’re coming together, but they’re two talents WWE is interested in. Yes.”

Alexander Hammerstone recently became a free agent following the expiration of his TNA contract on March 7, 2025. His name had been linked to a possible AEW reunion with MJF, given their history together as part of the Dynasty faction in MLW. However, as previously reported by Fightful, AEW has no current plans to reform the group, leaving Hammerstone’s future wide open.

Kevin Knight, a standout performer from NJPW Strong and a fast-rising high-flyer, has also caught the attention of multiple promotions with his charisma and in-ring agility.

While nothing has been finalized, the fact that WWE is showing interest in both men underscores the company’s continued effort to scout top-tier talent from around the globe—especially as the build toward WrestleMania season heightens the stakes for high-impact acquisitions.