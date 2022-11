According to reports, WWE is interested in signing indie star KC Navarro.

Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The company is looking to sign top indie talent from New Jersey.

Navarro is the current World Champion of Warrior Wrestling as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion. He has been wrestling since 2015 and has appeared in Impact Wrestling, MLW, AEW, CZW, and other promotions.