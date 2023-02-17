WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing Kenny Omega

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that there is a “much bigger major free agent” in play right now that WWE sees as a priority over Jay White.

Given that his contract with AEW has expired or is about to do so, the individual is reportedly Kenny Omega, according to WrestlingNews.co. Omega agreed to a four-year contract in February 2020, a month after AEW officially launched. Before committing to their contracts with AEW, Omega and The Young Bucks spoke with WWE.

According to many sources quoted in an update on Fightful Select, Tony Khan allegedly said that time “could be” be added to Omega’s contract due of injuries, but that it is not a given because Omega has good legal representation.

In the past, Omega has been complimentary of WWE and has even expressed interest in a possible collaboration between AEW and WWE. Although it does not appear to be in the cards, Omega joining WWE appears to be a possibility.

It’s not a guarantee that Omega will sign with WWE, but anything is possible given how they’ve pushed Cody Rhodes as a top-tier talent and the money the company would pay to add another EVP.