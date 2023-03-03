WWE Reportedly Interested In Wrestler Who Appeared On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company held a ladder match called “Face Of The Revolution” featuring Komander vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ortiz vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox.

Although Hobbs won, it was another name that stood out to fans, and that was Komander.

Komander, who is only 24 years old, has been wrestling for Lucha Libre AAA and the KAOZ promotion in Mexico since 2019.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President Tony Khan originally wanted AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo to compete in the match, but he wasn’t available, so Khan got Komander instead.

Komander does not have an AEW contract. He did, however, catch WWE’s attention.

Meltzer wrote, “Komander, who debuted on Dynamite in the ladder match with no buildup at all, was not under contract when put on the show and is very much on WWE radar.”

Meltzer also stated that Komander is currently under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico, though it is unclear whether the contract is full-time or on a per-show basis.