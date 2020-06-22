WWE Reportedly Knew About Matt Riddle’s Allegations

WWE reportedly knew about Matt Riddle’s sexual assault allegations at least two years prior to these reports coming to the surface. Pro wrestler Cindy Cartwright claimed that Riddle physically assaulted her and coerced her into performing oral sex on him when they were riding together in a van back in 2018.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer claimed that WWE knew about since 2018 and pretty much came to the conclusion that nothing was going to be done about the situation, considering that Matt Riddle is still with the company and defeated AJ Styles on SmackDown last Friday night.

“As far as Matt Riddle, there’s nothing that has come out that WWE wasn’t aware of years ago,” Meltzer said. He said that he has the impression based on his information that the allegations against Riddle are “settled” in WWE’s mind, but noted that the company also felt the same about Lars Sullivan in regard to his racist and homophobic comments until they were brought back to light and a sponsor complained, which led to him being taken off of TV.”