WWE Reportedly Looking To Sign Tama Tonga, Richard Holliday

Two top free agents in the pro wrestling business have interest from WWE.

Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that WWE remains interested in top free agents Richard Holliday and Tama Tonga.

WWE’s interest in Holliday is due in part to his story, which includes him overcoming a battle with cancer. There has apparently been talk as of late within the company about making an effort to sign him.

Holliday returns to the squared circle at the PAPW show in Woodbridge, CT. on June 10, 2023.

In addition to Holliday, there has been talk for months within WWE about signing Tonga. The interest in him reportedly dates back to at least this past January, so much so that at one point there were even some tentative creative plans pitched for him.

Tonga has been working for NJPW without a contract as of late.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates continue to surface regarding the potential WWE signings of Richard Holliday and/or Tama Tonga.