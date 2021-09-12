WWE Reportedly Made Additional Budget Cuts Prior To Start of The NXT 2.0 Era

It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net that there was another round of WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes noted the following about the situation:

“I was told that ‘They’re down to a skeleton crew.’ When I asked for details as to which areas within the company were part of the latest round of terminations, I was just told ‘production.’”

A new chapter in the history of the WWE NXT brand will begin on the September 14th 2021 episode. The brand is now being referred to as “NXT 2.0” and WWE published another teaser video during the September 10th 2021 edition of Smackdown. There were some fans that booed the video that was shown on the big screen: