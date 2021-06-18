WWE Reportedly Makes Change To NXT After Suggestion From Shawn Michaels’ Wife

In recent months, WWE made a change to NXT television programming by cutting back on the length of ring entrances.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Shawn Michaels felt that the longer entrances gave viewers more of an opportunity to change the channel to AEW Dynamite. Even though NXT moved to Tuesday nights, the decision was made to keep the entrances shorter to allow more time for in-ring matches and angles.

Meltzer also noted the following:

“Whether this is true or not, within the company the story that has gone around is that it was Rebecca, Shawn’s wife, who was watching the show and told him she thought the ring entrances were too long and giving people too much time to switch stations, and he brought that up to Levesque.”