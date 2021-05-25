WWE Reportedly Making Cuts This Afternoon

A new round of releases are reportedly underway at WWE HQ.

There are “a ton of firings” happening as of this afternoon, according to PWInsider. The WWE Digital department, which would include the WWE Network, has been “extremely hard hit” with Jaylar Donlan among those released. Donlan most recently worked as the Executive Vice President of WWE’s Advanced Media Group. He had been with the company for more than 8 years. Donlan was recently recognized as a finalist for Digital Executive of the Year at the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards.

There are said to be a lot of other employees let go today, to the point that multiple people who survived the cuts have expressed shock and surprise at how important some of the names were. There’s also a feeling that some departments may even be folded in together moving forward.

