WWE Reportedly Making Plans For Rey Fenix Amid AEW Contract Situation

WWE is preparing for the arrival of an AEW star still under contract with the rival promotion, though it appears his move won’t happen just yet.

Rey Fenix has expressed his desire to leave AEW, but the company extended his contract due to time missed while recovering from injury. Sean Ross Sapp previously reported that Fenix was initially considered part of AEW’s February roster cuts, but he ultimately remained with the company.

The contract extension is believed to add close to a year to his deal. Once it expires, Fenix is expected to reunite with Penta El Zero M as the Lucha Bros in WWE.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has already started making plans for Fenix. Dave Meltzer noted, “They are making plans for Rey Fenix, although there has been no confirmation Fenix has been released from his AEW contract..”

For now, Fenix remains with AEW, waiting for his deal to run its course.