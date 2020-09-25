WWE Reportedly Making Plsans To Leave The ThunderDome

WWE is currently running shows inside of the Thunderdome they built, housed inside of the Amway Center in Orlando. However, that contract is expected to expire on October 31. Inside the Ropes reports that WWE is already making plans to travel once they leave the venue.

WWE talent have reportedly been told that plans are in place to begin traveling again. A source stated that talents have also been told they can’t make any travel plans on their own. If they want time off from WWE, they should ask three weeks ahead of time. The news was verified with another source, who added that no firm decisions have been made one way or the other.

It’s possible that the current deal could be extended, and WWE suggesting they’re preparing to move could be leverage for negotiations. The Amway Center has reportedly earned $450,000 for WWE’s residency so far, according to Spectrum News 13‘s Jeff Allen and Jon Alba. It was reported earlier this month that WwE was looking into running outdoor shows after the contract ends.