WWE Reportedly Not Using Asuka Right Now

There has been some speculation on Asuka’s WWE status over the last month, but word now is that she is OK and not injured.

The Wrestling Observer reports that Asuka is just not being used for anything right now, which is why we haven’t seen her in a month. She was at the recent RAW taping but she left early because she wasn’t booked for anything on the show.

There’s no word on if Asuka will begin working non-televised WWE live events soon, or when she will be back on RAW. She has not wrestled since the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18th PPV.

